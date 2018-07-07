LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - It was a gender reveal on a large scale, as the Little Rock Zoo celebrated its new, baby gorilla.

The baby was born about two weeks ago. But when baby gorillas are born, the mothers are very protective, so zookeepers often have to wait a couple days to see if it's a boy or girl.

On Saturday, July 7, zookeepers put a couple of boxes full of colored tissue paper in their habitat, which the gorillas quickly ripped open. The colored paper unveiled the newest addition is a baby boy. The zoo's director said she didn't care if it was a boy or a girl. She's just glad it's healthy.

"So far, mom and the baby are doing really well. We've seen excellent signs that he's nursing. Seems to be doing really with that. That's something you look for,” said zoo Director Susan Altrui.

The baby will stay in Little Rock for a few years. Once he grows up and is ready to have a family of his own, he'll transfer to another zoo to form his own band. The Little Rock Zoo is asking for the public's help naming him.

The keepers have picked 3 names to choose from, to cast your vote click here.

