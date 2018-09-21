As Ellen says, "Be kind to one another," -- especially to cats named Ellen!

What better way to enjoy the beginning of Fall this weekend then bringing a special four-legged friend into your home.

Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Leslie Taylor from Friends of the Animal Village is here with a 5-month-old kitten who is ready to be loved.

She has all of her shots, and has been spayed. Ellen has been at animal shelter for about a month.

If you want to adopt Ellen, se is at the Little Rock Animal Village. For adoption information, call 501-376-306, or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

The Little Rock Animal Village invites everyone to their Doggie Paddle Day Come on Sunday, Oct. 7 at War Memorial Pool to let your pup do some aquarobics.

There is a large Olympic size pool as well as a shallow kiddie pool with a beach entrance that’s perfect for first timers, and it helps raise money for the Animal Village.

For more information, including event rules, click here.

