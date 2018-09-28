Wouldn't you think 9-weeks-old kittens need homes too?

Each week, we feature a pet up for adoption at the Little Rock Animal Village. Kelsey White from Friends of the Animal Village visited THV11 with with Nina and Simone.

Nina is a full of energy and loves attention. Her sister, Simone, is partially blind, but that doesn't stop her from seeking love from her soon-to-be home!

If you want to adopt Nina or Simone, they are at the Little Rock Animal Village. For adoption information, call 501-376-306, or click here. The Little Rock Animal Village is located at 4500 Kramer Street.

The Little Rock Animal Village invites everyone to their Doggie Paddle Day Come on Sunday, Oct. 7 at War Memorial Pool to let your pup do some aquarobics.

There is a large Olympic size pool as well as a shallow kiddie pool with a beach entrance that’s perfect for first timers, and it helps raise money for the Animal Village.

For more information, including event rules, click here.

