LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – The Little Rock Zoo has two new additions to their family. Two cheetah brothers who recently went on exhibit at the Laura P. Nichols Cheetah Outpost will now call Little Rock home.

The 2-year-old brothers, Boomer and Oscar, were born at the Cincinnati Zoo Mast Farm, an off-site breeding facility dedicated to cheetah conservation.

The Little Rock Zoo is currently home to 7-year-old Maggie, who has lived at the Zoo since the cheetah outpost opened in 2012. Maggie and the cheetah boys will occupy separate yards for now.

Zoo Director Susan Altrui said the transfer of the two cheetah brothers is an exciting addition.

"The Laura P. Nichols Cheetah Outpost is an important place to learn about cheetah conservation and to experience first-hand how wonderful these creatures are," Altrui said. "Guests will enjoy watching the cheetah boys grow and seeing them interact in their new habitat."

The world's fastest land animal, the cheetah is considered vulnerable, with a population that has declined at a rapid rate because of poaching, loss of habitat and illegal wildlife trade. Once numbering more than 100,000, there are thought to be under 8,000 cheetahs in the wild today.

