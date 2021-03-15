Activists and organizations hopeful for future of anti-abortion efforts

Arkansas Right to Life held their annual March to Life event on near the Capitol Sunday afternoon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Right to Life held their annual March to Life event on near the Capitol Sunday afternoon.

It's the 43rd annual march and it marked the 48th anniversary of Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.

This year's march was marked with more excitement following Governor Asa Hutchinson signing a near-total abortion ban last Tuesday.

"We are thrilled that it was signed into law by the governor. We expected no less. We are the number one pro-life state so we are doing all that we can to protect innocent human life from legal abortion," said Rose Mims, the executive director for Arkansas' Right to Life.

ACLU of Arkansas executive director, Holly Dickson released a statement on the bill ahead of Sunday's event: