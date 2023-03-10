ARDOT has conducted over 20,000 bridge inspections during past two years

It's been two years since ARDOT officials found a crack through a beam on the I-40 River Bridge, and officials have remained dedicated to inspecting other bridges.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two years ago, a vital artery through the mid-south shut down after a crack was discovered in a beam on the I-40 Bridge into Memphis.

During that time, inspecting other bridges became a major focus for ARDOT.

In the two years since then, that's happened by the thousands.

"We got a wakeup call from that, we understand that, and I think we've answered it very well," ARDOT spokesperson Dave Parker said. "I think we're doing a really good job, much better job than we had before, just creating that division along with the bridge operations division is a step in the right direction. Big step."

Parker explained that they've expanded that statewide inspection team to 58 members, ever since May of 2021, when the crack was discovered.

About 23,869 inspections have happened on the more than 7,000 bridges across Arkansas during those two years.

"The smallest bridge in Batesville to the biggest bridge in West Memphis deserves a lot of attention," Parker said.

And on those big bridges, I-40 and I-55 in West Memphis, eight inspections have happened since May of 2021.

"55 being older, is maybe giving it a little more maintenance, showing it a little more love, if you will," Parker said.

Along with those numbers, Parker also said their inspectors have undergone expansive training to find issues.

"We hope that lets the public see that you know, we're trying to make it as safe as we possibly can," he said.

It's a step forward for the department and a step towards avoiding issues like two years ago.

"We're never going to dismiss what happened in 2021, but, you know, we've really beefed up in all areas when it comes to bridges and bridge safety," he described.