ARDOT employee struck by car, killed while working along I-30

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An ARDOT employee was killed Tuesday night along Interstate 30 where he was working.
The victim was putting up a sign, preparing to temporarily shut down the highway for overnight construction when a car driving westbound hit him.
ARDOT says the incident happened around 8 p.m. near Scott Hamilton Road.
The victim was taken by medflight to a local hospital, but reportedly died from his injuries during the flight.
ARDOT has not confirmed if construction will continue overnight, but the interstate is currently open as of 10 p.m.
We will edit this article with updates as they are provided.