ARDOT remembers former highway commissioner Ron Harrod

Former Arkansas State Highway Commissioner Ron Harrod of Warren, Arkansas passed away on June 8, 2023. He served on the Commission from 1983-1993.

Harrod served on the Commission from 1983-1993 since his appointment by then-Governor Bill Clinton.

He worked diligently to improve the state's highways and ended his tenure as Chair of the Commission.

Throughout his term, over 3,200 highway projects were undertaken at a cost of more than $2 billion, creating jobs for Arkansans and boosting the economy.

Over 9,000 miles of roads and more than 900 bridges were constructed, replaced, or improved during Harrod’s tenure.

“Commissioner Harrod selflessly dedicated a decade of his life to improving Arkansas’ highways and bridges,” said ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor. “We are immensely grateful for his service to our state and the legacy he left behind.”

Harrod was a graduate of Dumas High School and Ouachita Baptist University where he studied political science.

He served on the Alcohol Beverage Control Board, the Prescott School Board, the Arkansas Insurance Commissioners Licensing Advisory Board, and was also president of his own public affairs firm.