ARDOT receives $785 million for road, bridge improvements

The money comes from the Federal Highway Administration and will be used as additional funding for new and existing construction projects, including in Benton.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will receive $785 million from the Federal Highway Administration.

It will be used as funding for ARDOT to continue improving roads and bridges in Arkansas.

Some cities, like Benton, are already seeing the impacts.

"Benton is unique in the fact that the majority of our thoroughfares are state highways," Matt Thibault with the City of Benton said.

Benton has seen many road improvement projects, like repaving Alcoa, Military and East streets. Thibault said that hadn't happened in more than 20 years.

Some of these projects are federally funded, and ARDOT received $785 million more to see projects like these finished.

"There's something called the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program," ARDOT Public Information Officer Dave Parker said. "We call it the STIP."

This is a list of projects across the state scheduled to be completed, whether road and bridge maintenance or new construction projects.

Here are some of the projects you could see coming soon:

The next stretch of widening Cantrell in West Little Rock will start in 2025 and take at least two years to complete

Interchange improvements to Interstate 67 in Cabot are expected to begin next year

The creation of a new exit off the highway and a new roundabout in Benton