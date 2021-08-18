Argenta Community Theater announces 'Grand Reopening Season' for 2021-22

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Tuesday marked 480 days since the Argenta Community Theater hosted a live audience.
Pandemic restrictions shut it down, but like a lot of things recently, its making a comeback.
The theater revealed "The Great Reopening Season" Tuesday, announcing a schedule of seven musicals:
- Pippin - August 18-28, 2021
- Steel Magnolias - September 16-26, 2021
- The Sound of Music - November 3-21, 2021
- A Christmas Carol - December 8-18, 2021
- A Little Night Music - February 1-6, 2022
- Our Town - March 9-19, 2022
- The Wizard of Oz - April 27-May 7, 2022
Organizers say performers cannot wait to be in front of a crowd once again.
"It almost feels like we can breathe again," ACT Executive Director, Laura Grimes said.
"We can really get out here and do what it is that all the performing arts people need to do, and hopefully provide something to the community that they've needed since so much time away," she said.
Auditions for Pippin are Saturday, June 5, and tickets are already on sale!