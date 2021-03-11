Arizona police dog mates with cop's pet, officer later resigns and loses certification

The Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Testing Board voted last month to revoke Jared Jake's certification following an investigation into his K-9 dog.

WINSLOW, Ariz. — A former Winslow police officer was decertified last month after he allegedly lied about the reproductive status of his police dog.

Public records show Jared Jake resigned from the Winslow Police Department in April after the agency started asking questions about whether a K-9 dog fathered a litter of puppies birthed by Jared’s personal dog.

Jake claimed the police dog he cared for could not have fathered the puppies because he had the animal neutered. The officer showed veterinarian records to his supervisors to show the K-9 had gotten the procedure.

According to the National Police Dog Foundation, male K-9s are often neutered for medical or behavioral reasons.

Winslow police continued to investigate the matter after Jake's wife alleged he knew the police dog was not fully neutered.

"Ms. Jake informed investigators that Corporal Jake was aware that the veterinarian failed to remove one of the department K-9's testicles," public records state, "and that Corporal Jake had also viewed a video of the department K-9 mating with his German Sheperd."

A report compiled by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Testing Board shows DNA testing confirmed the puppies had been fathered by the police dog.

Jake again denied knowing about the police dog impregnating his family's dog when questioned by the police department.

Prior to his resignation, the officer was additionally investigated for lying about having an inappropriate relationship with a coworker and neglecting the K-9 dog.

AZPOST determined Jake's alleged actions warranted discipline and the board voted on Nov. 17 to revoke his officer certification.

12 News attempted to reach Jake for comment but could not find a working phone number for him.

