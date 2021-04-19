The order signed on Monday states that agencies, counties, cities and towns can’t ask individuals to provide documentation of their COVID-19 vaccines.

ARIZONA, USA — Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order banning vaccine passports, preventing local state governments from requiring vaccine information from Arizonans for them to get a service or enter an area.

The order signed on Monday states that agencies, counties, cities and towns can’t ask individuals to provide documentation of their COVID-19 vaccines in order to enter a building, area or to receive any services from the government.

“The residents of our state should not be required by the government to share their private medical information,” said Governor Ducey. “While we strongly recommend all Arizonans get the COVID-19 vaccine, it’s not mandated in our state — and it never will be. Vaccination is up to each individual, not the government.”

Private businesses are not prohibited from asking for vaccination documentation in order to provide services.

State law currently allows schools, childcare centers, and universities to collect vaccination documentation and under the order, they can continue to do so. Also, long-term care and health care institutions can ask for documentation.

The state has administered 4,495,519 vaccine doses to 2,736,235 individuals and 1,926,181 Arizonans are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 until Sunday.

Visit 12News.com/vaccine for more information.

12 News on YouTube