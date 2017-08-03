UPDATE - Christie Buckner withdrew a not-guilty plea in court on October 4. Her guilty plea was accepted, and she has been sentenced to eight years in prison, with an additional two years probation, contingent on mental health treatment.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) -- Little Rock police are investigating an overnight stabbing that left one man dead.

It happened at the Kathleen Peek Apartments on East 8th Street Tuesday night. When officers arrived they found 55-year-old Earl Buckner suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

Police say that Buckner's wife, 42-year-old Christie Buckner, also known as Christie Morgan, was standing over his body.

Buckner was transported to the nearest hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Buckner's wife has been charged with first degree murder. She is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center with no bond.

This is the ninth homicide of the year for the city of Little Rock.

