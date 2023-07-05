Arkansan celebrates Kentucky Derby win as Co-Owner of Mage

Despite all odds, Thoroughbred Mage won the Race for the Roses. Derek Deek Kastner is amongst 382 that owns the 3-year-old Colt.

ARKANSAS, USA — Fayetteville Radio Show Co-Host Derek Deek Kastner celebrated the Kentucky Derby win as co-owner of Thoroughbred Mage.

Horse racing has been a part of human history for hundreds of centuries, dating back to Greek Olympic races. In Modern day horse racing, the Triple Crown is one of the highest achievements with the Kentucky Derby, otherwise known as "the most exciting to minutes in sports," being the first jewel in the crown.

"We were mid-stretch and the Kentucky Derby and he passed us on that move you guys watch the video and I lost my mind. Jose, I went running up the stairs like it was Showcase Showdown on the Price is Right screaming let's go Mage," Derek Kastner said. "Got to the winner's circle. Tons of pictures grab some roses because it was the Run for the Roses had my wife right next to me and people are sending me, I had like 197 missed texts, phone calls see me on TV."

The 94.9 FM Jon & Deek show co-host is part owner of Mage through Commonwealth. Kastner became first involved in horse ownership through his connections at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort in Hot Springs. He said that he was contacted by the group and asked if he would like to invest in a horse coming to Oaklawn, We The People.

"I lost my mind for a good 10 minutes running around that track, hugging strangers. High-fiving people whisked away to the winner's circle," Kastner said.

Kastner explained that he'd been involved in horse racing since 1986 where he'd watch races at Oaklawn.

"I've been involved in horse racing my whole life growing up in Hot Springs, Arkansas, my grandma would take me to the track. Teachers would let me out of class to go bet for them within the track. So it's I really had a passion for the knowledge of it," Kastner explained.

"I've always like I've always looked at winner's circle and I was like, one day I'm gonna be there one day, I'm gonna be there. And then last year with we the people I was and then you don't even think about the Kentucky Derby. Jose, you don't even think about it. And I've never been to Churchill Downs in my life," he added.

Mage comes from a Kentucky Derby Second Place sire and a Kentucky Derby winner damsire.

"He had he won his very first race he then they put him right into a prep race in Florida and he got fourth and then he got second and that Florida Derby. And I love the movie made in the Florida Derby and I'm like this horse can win the Kentucky Derby," the co-owner said.

The Kentucky Derby wasn't a competition met without doubts. Leading up to the race, 7 horses died and the favorite to win, Forte, was scratched.

"To get scratched the morning of the Kentucky Derby. That was awful. And I think he just had a foot bruise is what they pulled them for. But it was a very weird time with horses. It's just part of the sport and it's sad," Kastner explained.

"I'm gonna let you and everybody on Channel 5 know that I have two shares of that horse $100 got me into the winner's circle at Kentucky Derby so it's very affordable with Commonwealth," he told 5NEWS.

The next leg of the Triple Crown is the Preakness Stakes held at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course on May 20. While Deek explained he's unsure if he'll attend, he's just going to enjoy the win for now. He's confident and predicts Mage will be a Triple Crown winner.

"He came from last he's got to gear with that the other horses don't have" said Kastner.

