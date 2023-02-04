Pop Singer Jake Scott of Fayetteville was nominated for "Collaborative Video of the Year" with Russell Dickerson in their song "She Likes It".

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A local artist has been nominated for a Country Music Award (CMT).



Jake expresses how he received the news when he Dickerson told him "Dude we just got nominated for a CMT!"

"I was like you're, you're, get out of here! Like that is crazy!" said Jake.

Country Singer, Russell Dickerson teamed up with Scott to write the song.

"And that's kind of what the song is about, it's just like how your love for each other matures in a lot of ways and changes in a lot of ways but it still got like the core of that connection and how much we both are just very in love with our wives."

Not only did their wives like it, but so did everyone else, as the two are up for "Collaborative Video of the Year".

When it came to creating a music video, Jake and Russell couldn't actually find time to get together and film, but they figured it out.

"We were both just like 'well what if ya'll film each other just like dancing around in your living room and we'll do the same'," said Jake.

While Jake may be filming videos in his living room now, it was living room home shows growing up that prepared him for this time.

"Growing up in Fayetteville, Arkansas, there wasn't a huge music scene that I was a part of, or aware of. But I saw this movie called "That Thing You Do", and I had to be the drummer in that movie. So I asked Santa Claus for a drum set, he delivered, and then I was playing drums for 10 years or so and then I started playing guitar in church," said Jake.

Jake's love for music continued to grow as he started writing music while attending the University of Arkansas. He also performed at local coffee shops in Fayetteville, George's, and his fraternity house.

"It was fun I would play anywhere that I could cause I had, you know, just this little batch of songs and I was like 'someone please come and listen to them!'" Jake laughed.

After college, Jake got married and moved out to L.A. to pursue his career. But don't worry, Hollywood hasn't changed him, he still calls the Hogs.

"The Arkansas pride runs deep for the very select few of us that are here."

A pride that Jake is taking with him as he gets to represent his home state on a national stage.

"I still feel like none of this is very real. You know what I mean? Cause like I grew up in Fayetteville and this was a dream of mine to be, you know, in this kind of a category or have these kinds of opportunities and now to see that it's happening, it's just I'm so grateful for it and I'm trying to take it all in"

His hope for his career whether win or lose, is that in the music he writes, and the way he carries himself, he will always make his family proud. It's safe to say, that he has already made his wife Rachel proud, as they celebrate Jake's first-ever, award nomination.

"Rachel right now is 36 weeks pregnant, and so we started looking at flights, and we were like 'woo that's gonna be cuttin' it close to the due date!', but we're doing it, we're flying out tomorrow it's gonna be a great time," said Jake.

