Arkansans brave snow-covered streets to get winter essentials

While many stayed home on Monday, others got out to pick-up some last-minute weather essentials.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — If you don't have to go out, stay off the roads, but that's not possible for some of us and a challenge for a few others.

Several Arkansans braved the storm on Monday and got outside.

While many businesses across Little Rock were forced to shut their doors, a few did stay open and happily welcomed customers, like Bass Pro Shop by the Outlets of Little Rock.

Billy Walker visited the store on Monday morning and said waking up to the snow was exciting.

"I love the snow. I wish we'd get about two foot," he said.

Tyease and Aneisa Woods said it was a shock.

"I did not expect to see this much snow," Aneisa said.

The falling flakes blanketed barren parking lots and busy interstates across Pulaski County.

Giving Arkansans like Walker, who has lived in Arkansas for over 60 years, and the Woods family, who has lived here their whole lives, a site they haven't seen awhile.

"It's been a long time," Walker said.

"Looks like '93 back in Dermott, Arkansas. That's the last time I've seen this much snow in 1993," Tyease said.

But the piles and piles of snow didn't stop people from coming into, what looked like, one of the only businesses open along I-30.

Most of the customers searching for those cold weather necessities.

"I need to get me some boots and some warm clothes to go hunting," Walker said.

"To buy gloves and socks and ear muffs. Just stuff to keep us warm. We plan on going out on the ATV's and riding in the snow," Tyease said.

Even though they all said the road weren't as bad as they expected them to be, they suggest everyone else to just stay put.