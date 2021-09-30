Arkansans continue Hurricane Ida relief efforts in Louisiana

Hurricane Ida may have passed, but relief efforts are still ongoing. Arkansans are still heading south to make sure people are getting the help they need.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Hurricane Ida may be long gone, but it left a trail of destruction in its wake. Crews are still in Louisiana trying to get power back on as people clean up the damage: some of those crews even including Arkansans.

Isabel Marquis volunteers with Red Cross.

Her most recent trip to Louisiana to aid in Hurricane Ida relief efforts was her 30th deployment of her career.

"It was so devastating to see all the damage," said Marquis.

For three weeks, she helped distribute meals and supplies to those who had lost everything. She saw people with no water and no power as debris littered the ground.

She served more than 12,000 meals in total and still felt like she didn't do enough. She said she will go again if given the chance.

"It does not get any easier. I mean these people need all the help they can get," said Marquis.

Sheepdog Impact Assistance is also still helping by taking donations and taking them to Louisiana next week.

"We are having what we are terming as the fill the trailer challenge," said Brent Lewis, Commander of Sheepdog Impact Assistance's Central Arkansas Chapter.

The organization will be at the Cabot Kroger this weekend to collect more donations. They are in need of non-perishable foods and canned items.

Sheepdog of Central Arkansas went down to Louisiana after the hurricane first hit with a trailer full of supplies as they helped tarp roofs and cut down tree limbs.