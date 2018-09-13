Arkansans are not immune to the chaos surrounding Hurricane Florence.

For those on the coast -- it's been a week of evacuations, and for those at the airport Wednesday, Sept. 12, it's a mad dash home to prepare for Florence's wrath.

"We get together with some friends that we were all stationed together with overseas about once a year, so we picked the Outer Banks this year,” said Shannon Morrison via FaceTime. She and her husband Gary are one of the couples affected by the aforementioned storm.

Less than 24 hours after they arrived, on a sunny gorgeous beach, after a long trip to the North Carolina Coast, the Morrisons were evacuated. Shannon said they experienced traffic from the get-go.

"It took a while, then we made it inland, and finally found somewhere to stay, so we are still making our way home,” the Bauxite woman explained, adding the stores had lines out into the street and gas stations were running dry. "We were probably, 2-3 hours past the Outer Banks before we found gas stations that had gas."

The Morrisons are currently in Tennessee with a number of fellow evacuees getting as far as they can from the storm.

"If this storm stays on the track that it's on, there could be potential for it to be as bad or worse than Hugo, which would mean power outages for potentially a week,” said North Carolina resident, Daniel Henley. He was in Arkansas for work, but is making his way back early, to get home to the Charlotte Suburbs.

So why is he was heading out now?

"Just make sure everyone's good at home: the wife, the kid, and the dog are all good and everything's ready just in case the power does go out," said Henley.

As of Wednesday afternoon, things were pretty much business as usual at the Little Rock Airport. But with cancellations across the country and flights being added to the affected areas, the airport fully expects this is just the calm before the storm.

"There's a ripple effect that happens out of the hubs in to Little Rock," explained Shane Carter, spokesperson for LIT. "So if you're going to be traveling to Charlotte, even down through Atlanta, there may be an impact coming up in to the weekend. This storm is going to take several days to get the effects out of the air system, so if you're going to be traveling anywhere tomorrow through the weekend, be mindful of any changes and try to look at any alternatives you can make now to your travel schedule."

Southwest has begun canceling flights out of the southeastern coast and Delta has added flights just to help people evacuate.

Many events, including college football games are canceled for the weekend.

For the next week or so, keep a close eye on your itineraries to see if your plans could be impacted.

