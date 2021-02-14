Arkansans packing grocery stores ahead of winter weather storm

Kroger released a statement saying they're working as fast as possible to stock shelves. Weather has slowed traffic, impacting some of their vendors.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Snowfall is set to hit central Arkansas by Sunday afternoon. People in the area have been packing grocery stores ahead of the winter weather storm. One Kroger's parking lot was filled to capacity with lines of people waiting Saturday.

Trying to get ahead of Valentine's Day, Cedric Vaughn, who was shopping for his special lady and his nieces, said the store was crazy busy with lines on people on every row of the cash registers.

"I'm actually stopping out to get the lady something and I ran into the crazy line that's in there. No parking spaces available and of course, I'm assuming every place is totally full," said Vaughn.

Watch @THV11 at 6 & 10p. Several grocery stores across the state are packed ahead of winter weather. Meteorologist @corallystv will have the latest forecast. #ARwx



Photo cred: Sam Ellis pic.twitter.com/TtVSu8lLAA — Martha (@MarthaMyrick) February 13, 2021

Kroger released a statement regarding their inventory:

Our Kroger Associates are working as fast as possible to stock the shelves. The inclement weather has slowed traffic in the city, impacting some of our vendors. However, we are all working to get products on our shelves for our customers. We are asking for patience during this time.

Today’s theme in Arkansas is definitely grocery shopping. Stick with @THV11 for the latest on the winter weather expected tomorrow & Monday. #ARwx pic.twitter.com/0jY2ouE5Dp — Martha (@MarthaMyrick) February 13, 2021

Smaller local grocery stores, like K Hall & Sons Produce, are seeing people come in to buy supplies ahead of the storm. David Hall is the owner and is warning people to make sure they're stocked up on supplies.

"Get what you need because you never know how long you're going to be stuck with the weather that we have. I've seen people take, you know staples, bread, cold cuts, soft drinks, milk, cereal. Those types of items," said David.

His son, Devin Hall, who helps his father run the business, says they haven't had any great rise or fall being a smaller business.

"Winter time doesn't really slow down, it stays about the same. We get a lot of people from the community who just walk here anyway," Devin said.

They both agree that people shouldn't take lightly to the winter weather.