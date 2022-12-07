Arkansans asked to limit water use due to hot and dry weather

Due to the recent heat and lack of rain, Arkansan city leaders have urged their communities to use less water and to be more mindful of when it is used.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — Drought has been creeping closer towards central Arkansas as we have dealt with a full week of triple-digit temperatures.

Because of the heat and lack of rain, some city leaders have urged their communities to be more mindful of their water use.

Jonas Anderson, Cave City mayor said "It's a pretty bad situation up here."

Mayor Anderson mentioned that they have had to pump more water than normal during the extreme heat, but that's not the only thing that has put a strain on their supply.

"Also, unfortunately, our friends to the north in Sidney had a couple of severe mechanical breakdowns with their well pump so we have actually been supplying them water," Mayor Anderson said.

Mayor Anderson also said it hasn't been an emergency just yet, but he wants to get the word out before it becomes one.

"We want to avoid a situation where you are having to call in the state to help us or you're having to take drastic measures by shutting off certain things," he said.

Jake Short, with Jacksonville Water Works, said people can help prevent that from possibly happening if they were to follow a few simple ways to save water.

He suggested that you turn off the water while brushing your teeth, fully loading your washer and dishwasher, making sure you water your lawn less, and that you check your toilet to make sure it isn't running continuously.

"One would be very surprised to see how much over the course of a month, how much water, a commode that's running one that you've gotta go jiggle the handle at night, you'd be surprised how much consumption can be lost just through that," Short said.

Even though Mayor Anderson has said that this situation has been stressful, he's very thankful that the community has taken it seriously.

"I know we pumped less water in the last 24 hours than we did the previous 24 before we put out that ask for help so I think people are responding and trying to help us out as much as they can," Mayor Anderson said.