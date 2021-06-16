Arkansans seek indoor activities as state heats up

The nationwide heatwave continues to make its way to the natural state. As Arkansas steadily heats up, people around the state are heading inside.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansans are heading inside as Arkansas heats up.

Arkansas has seen temperatures above 90 degrees for about a week now.

"We have a lot that come straight from the pool and then they come here…a little wet," Tahlia Pulley, shift lead at Defy, said.

Defy, a trampoline park in Little Rock, is starting to see more kids than usual. Some days the indoor park reaches max capacity.

"Compared to where we was in the fall, we would only get a couple of people," she said,

Pulley said that's because most families are trying to escape the heat. The lifting of COVID restrictions allows for more kids to play safely inside.

"It's really good because it's a physical thing like they get a lot of exercise and it's air conditioned. They get to jump around with other kids, make new friends," she said.

Summer camps have also started coming to avoid outdoor activities.

"Even college camps, they come up here and they jump," Pulley said.

Lorria Grant-Eubanks is the owner of a Different Stroke of Art, an art studio in North Little Rock. She is hosting a camp to give kids something to do during the hotter months.

"They can be in the cool air, not in the hot sun and they can be away from home. That's always fun to do," Eubanks said. “It is a two-month program. We do Monday through Thursday, and it is in the morning until the afternoon.”

She has also put together art kits for parents to take home. She said it makes it easy for them to entertain their kids when it's too hot to head out to the playground.

"That gives the kiddos who have been sitting in front of the screen all year long being virtual an active place to do what they love," Eubanks said.