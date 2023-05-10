Jessieville residents share stories of pipeline fire

The fire burned for about five hours in Jessieville and reached a height of 300 feet. The Garland County Sheriff’s Office says nobody was injured.

JESSIEVILLE, Ark. — Homeowners near Highway 298 in Jessieville evacuated Wednesday night when a natural gas pipeline ruptured, causing a massive fire that burned for about five hours and damaged two acres of land.

Although the fire was contained quickly, one house about 200 yards away suffered minor damage.

"It kind of sounded like thunder clapping the first time it blew, and it kind of shook the house," Jessieville resident Colby Noles said. "Then I heard the pressure start blowing out, and the second one shook the house really hard. When we came out... there was nothing but flames. It was pretty bad."

Noles said he could feel the heat outside his house, so he got in his car and evacuated.

"We just drove as far as we could to escape it," Noles said. "We didn't know if it would blow up again."

The flames and hear burned out around 10 p.m. Wednesday as the Garland County Office of Emergency Management and other agencies worked to contain it.

Jessieville Fire Chief Gene Blackwell said safety was their top priority, and he went door to door making sure people got out.

"We just set up on a couple of structures that were real close to the fire and made sure we kept them from catching on fire themselves," Blackwell said. "One house sustained minimal damage due to the heat of the fire, so we just sprayed it down with water and foam and kind of kept the fire off of their house."

Blackwell and Noles are just glad it wasn't any worse.

"Luckily, the fire department and everybody got here fast and got the job done," Noles said. "I'm really thankful for them."

Energy Transfer operates the pipeline and tells us they're not sure yet what caused the rupture, but crews are investigating and will continue to monitor it.