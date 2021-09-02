Arkansas bill that would ban 1619 Project in schools fails in committee

A proposed bill that would have banned the use of public school funds to teach the 1619 Project in Arkansas schools has failed to make it out of committee.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A proposed bill that would have prohibited the use of public school funds to teach the 1619 Project curriculum has failed to make it out of an Arkansas House committee.

House Bill 1231, introduced by State Representative Mark Lowery (R-Maumelle), was titled as the "Saving American History Act of 2021" and claimed the project was "racially divisive" and "revisionist account of history."

The bill failed to make it out of the House Education Committee after many people objected to the proposal for different reasons, including Education Commissioner Johnny Key.

VIDEO: TJ, an Asian-American is passionate about not passing the bill. Asking how they’re willing to monitor a free education thats easily accessible. pic.twitter.com/xBxxrH6vKz — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) February 9, 2021

Those who spoke against the bill spoke about how history has been previously taught in schools as well as how deciding on teaching materials should be left up to the local school districts.