Arkansas named 4th most age-friendly state for retirement

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new study from Wealth of Geeks has shown that Arkansas is the fourth most age-friendly state for those who are retired.

The study looks at various factors into what makes a state "age-friendly" including how close the retiree will be in proximity to their family, the quality of healthcare in the state, and the cost of living for the state that they choose.

Arkansas, which sits right above New Jersey on the list and right below Hawaii, is referred to as a "hidden gem."

The Natural State is listed as the fourth most-age friendly state due to its scenic views and warm hospitality from those in the state.

The study pinpoints the low cost of living in Arkansas, sharing that it's cheaper to live in the Natural State than many other states in the U.S. This cheap cost of living is a way for retirees to stretch out their retirement funds while maintaining their quality of life.

The study also highlights that the healthcare industry in Arkansas was developed with senior health in mind, as there's access to high-quality medical services and specialized care facilities.

Lastly, Arkansas is highlighted for its numerous outdoor activities that will allow retirees the chance to become immersed in nature while staying physically active at the same time.

