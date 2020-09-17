Arkansas attorney general sues Indiana man for alleged rental property scam

According to the AG's Office, Samuel A. Purvis created fake online rental property listings and swindled almost $5,000 from Arkansans.

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Thursday she has filed a lawsuit against an Indiana man for violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices (ADTPA).

The lawsuit, which was filed in Pulaski County, alleges Samuel A. Purvis used information from renting property listings in Searcy, Rogers, and Fairfield Bay to create fake online listings that deceived several Arkansans.

According to Rutledge, Purvis swindled almost $5,000 from Arkansas consumers in just one month.

“Illegal schemes run by out-of-state scam artists have not been and will not be tolerated in Arkansas,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Arkansans looking to rent property should be leery of anyone, like Purvis, who wants to do business only online, won't speak on the phone and demands a deposit without seeing the property.”

The lawsuit alleges Purvis used online advertisements to lure would-be renters in with promises of low rent, great amenities, or discounts for “signing the lease today.”

The release from the AG's Office states that in April 2020, Arkansas consumers corresponded with and agreed to a lease with Purvis, using the name Daniel Linyard, for properties he did not own or have authority to lease.

It says Purvis’ scam began in January 2020, just as the nation was faced with COVID-19 and new protocols were beginning to set in place to limit face-to-face interactions.

Rutledge is now seeking restitution for harmed consumers, civil penalties, an injunction, and other costs and fees incurred by the State of Arkansas in resolving this issue for consumers.