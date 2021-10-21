Arkansas attorney general warns of Harry Styles concert ticket scam

After Simmons Bank Arena announced a few big-name concerts, third-party websites have been selling speculative concert tickets that may not exist.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena has contacted the Arkansas Attorney General's Office after third-party websites have been selling speculative Harry Styles concert tickets that don't exist.

The practice involves the appearance of actually buying tickets when in reality, the tickets aren't bought and likely the third-party website will fraudulently take the fan's money in exchange for the empty promise of seats at the arena.

"This practice is fraudulent, unethical and takes advantage of fans and performers," Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said in a statement.

Simmons Bank Arena uses a verified ticket service such as Ticket Master Verified Fan, which is a validated ticket purchasing source for the arena's concerts and events.

Using the concert venues' official verified services prevents scalpers from ripping off consumers.

“These websites are nothing more than online scalpers who charge exorbitant fees selling fake tickets to consumers,“ said Rutledge. “I will always fight back against scammers and con artists who try to take advantage of hard working Arkansans.”

Rutledge issued the following tips to help when looking to buy concert tickets:

Buying tickets from the official source verified by the venue website is the safest way to purchase a real ticket to an event.

Only purchase from official sources during the official on sale time.

Research the seller or broker with the Better Business Bureau and ensure they are a member of the National Association of Ticket Brokers.

A legitimate ticket broker will offer a refund policy.

Always use a credit card to make a ticket purchase because credit card laws provide buyers with some recourse if the tickets are fraudulent.

Check the seats ahead of time. Ask for section, row and seat numbers to avoid obstructed views and purchasing tickets that do not exist.

Stick with well-known ticket sellers who offer guarantees and policies that protect buyers and have the ability to investigate and restrict accounts of merchants who violate the policies.

If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Refuse to be rushed. Scam artists often try to hurry prospective buyers into making a decision.

If you think you may have purchased a counterfeit ticket, contact the National Association of Ticket Brokers at 630-510-4594 or the Arkansas Attorney General’s Public Protection Department.