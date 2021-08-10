Arkansas beauty school owner devastated by flooding of academy

Misty Wright, a beauty school owner in Benton, was devastated after learning someone flooded her school.

BENTON, Ark. — A beauty school owner in Benton is devastated after learning someone flooded her school.

Misty Wright is back to work Friday after spending hours cleaning up 3 inches of water from inside her Benton Beauty Academy this week.

Someone turned on a water spigot outside the building and left it running.

"Which actually flooded out my wood stations for my cosmetologists,” said Wright.

This isn't the first time this has happened. Unfortunately, this is the first time that it's resulted in a lot of damage.

Wright said all the wood stations soaked up water, and she expects to spend $5,000 to get them replaced as the wood is already starting to split.

But, help is already on the way.

Wright learned Friday that her students stepped up to the plate.

The girls started a GoFundMe to help her replace the stations. So far, in less than 24 hours, they've raised nearly $1,000.

"She works too hard and does so much for us, so much for the school and the students here. It's the least we could do to make a GoFundMe,” said Drew Higginbotham, a student.

"I love these girls. Just to get me some more stations. That's the kind of love we have here,” said Wright.

While the girls work to raise money to replace their learning stations, Wright hopes whoever was responsible will stop and realize how their actions have hurt a local business.