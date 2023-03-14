Arkansas bill creating monument for unborn children passes legislature

On Tuesday, SB307 aimed at creating a monument for unborn children passed in the House— the next step is for it to be signed by Governor Sanders.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Tuesday, Senate Bill 307 (SB307), which would create a monument to the unborn passed in the House.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Kim Hammer (R-Benton) and would create a monument to the unborn on the grounds of the state capitol.

According to the bill, the legislation would serve as a memorial "to the lives lost from 1973 to 2022.

"[SB307 is] a constant reminder of our duty to protect the life of every innocent human person, no matter how young or old, or how helpless and vulnerable that person may be," the bill states.

The passing of SB307 comes after the state continues to move forward with wide-ranging legislation. Arkansas has already seen bills targeted toward topics such as pregnancy, gender affirmation, and childhood education.