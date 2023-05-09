Arkansas Black Hall of Fame | Here's a look at your 2023 class

Several Arkansans were announced as future members of the 2023 class for the state's Black Hall of Fame.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Several accomplished Arkansans were announced as future members of the state's Black Hall of Fame on Tuesday as part of the 2023 class.

The inductees into the 2023 class include the following:

Rev. Jerry Black from Blytheville—National Icon among pastors and preachers

Ronda Henry-Tillman, MD from Blytheville—Internationally-Renowned Surgeon, Oncologist, Teacher, Scientist and Philanthropist

Curtis Howse from Little Rock—Global Business Leader

James H. Leary from Little Rock—Internationally-Renowned (Posthumous) Jazz Musician, Arranger, and Composer

Judge Joyce Williams Warren from Pine Bluff—Trailblazing Jurist and Youth Advocate

Harvey P. Wiley Sr. from Little Rock—Pioneering Agricultural Executive and Entrepreneur

The 2023 class is set to be officially inducted into the Hall of Fame during the 29th annual ceremony which is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. at the Robinson Center Music Hall.

"The Arkansas Black Hall of Fame Foundation is thrilled to celebrate our outstanding 2023 class of inductees,” said Charles Stewart, ABHOF Chairman. “Each has demonstrated excellence, tenacity, character and brilliance and have overcome great challenges to excel in their chosen fields."