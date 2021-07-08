LRSD regains local control after 6 years of state takeover

The Arkansas Board of Education has lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Board of Education has lifted the last remaining restrictions on the Little Rock School District, returning it fully to local control nearly six and a half years after a state takeover.

The state board on Thursday lifted the remaining restrictions, which included a prohibition on the local school board hiring or firing its superintendent without state approval.