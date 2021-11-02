Mason's Mission: Arkansas boy collecting donations for kids in the hospital

After suffering from a seizure and recovering at Arkansas Children's Hospital, a young boy named Mason decided he wanted to bring Christmas gifts to kids who were still in the hospital.
"Mom, I want to bring all these kids a toy," he said to his mom as they left.
And they are following through on that goal!
Mason and his family will be collecting items for those kids until Dec. 2 and plans to deliver the gifts on Dec. 3.
All donated items must be in new and in original packaging to keep patients healthy.
For older teens, consider donating these items:
- crafting kits
- adult coloring books, coloring pencils
- word search books
- crossword puzzle books
- travel size toiletry items
- earbuds, phone chargers
- finger nail polish
For young kids:
- hot wheels
- action figures
- lego kits
- play-doh
- happy meal type toys
- children's books
- bubbles
- non-seasonal coloring books
- barbies
Money donations can be made to @Lori-Chastain-7 on Venmo or to Southern Bancorp.