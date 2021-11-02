Mason's Mission: Arkansas boy collecting donations for kids in the hospital

After suffering from a seizure and recovering at Arkansas Children's Hospital, Mason decided he wanted to bring Christmas gifts to kids still in the hospital.

After suffering from a seizure and recovering at Arkansas Children's Hospital, a young boy named Mason decided he wanted to bring Christmas gifts to kids who were still in the hospital.

"Mom, I want to bring all these kids a toy," he said to his mom as they left.

And they are following through on that goal!

Mason and his family will be collecting items for those kids until Dec. 2 and plans to deliver the gifts on Dec. 3.

All donated items must be in new and in original packaging to keep patients healthy.

For older teens, consider donating these items:

crafting kits

adult coloring books, coloring pencils

word search books

crossword puzzle books

travel size toiletry items

earbuds, phone chargers

finger nail polish

For young kids:

hot wheels

action figures

lego kits

play-doh

happy meal type toys

children's books

bubbles

non-seasonal coloring books

barbies