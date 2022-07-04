Arkansas judge rules against business owner after failing to finish 'paid for' services

An Arkansas lawn care business is being ordered to pay over $146,000 in damages after receiving prepayments from customers but failing to complete jobs.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas lawn care business was ordered to pay over $146,000 in damages after the business "took advantage of consumers across Central Arkansas by accepting work that [it] had no intention of completing."

The ruling against the lawn care business was announced Wednesday by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

According to Rutledge, the owner of the business Antonio Flowers, received payments from more than 10 customers, but failed to perform any of the jobs that the consumers had paid for.

As a result, Flowers was ordered by an Arkansas judge to pay $130,000 after he committed 13 violations of the Arkansas Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Flowers was also ordered to pay an additional $16,545 that will be paid to the state. The additional payment will be spread across the consumers that paid Flowers, but received no service.

“Antonio Flowers took advantage of consumers across Central Arkansas by accepting work that he had no intention of completing. The judgment against Mr. Flowers ensures that he faces the consequences of his actions and repairs the harm that he has caused for Arkansas consumers,” said Attorney General Rutledge.