Arkansas businesses rethinking masks after new CDC guidance

You may not want to get rid of your mask just yet. Businesses can still keep their own COVID guidelines in place.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — On Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated people can stop wearing the mask indoors. This most recent guidance means that those who've received the COVID-19 vaccine can go without the masks whether indoors, outdoors, and in crowded areas.

While it may seem like you can just toss the mask you may want to keep it, because businesses can still keep their COVID guidelines in place.

Places like 7th Street Tattoos and Piercings are being flexible with a mask option. Tattoo artists still have the option to wear a mask and so will their clients.

"The owner has been flexible. You do what is comfortable for you," said 7th Street Tattoos and Piercings manager Ashley Berry.

"If you want to ask your client to wear a mask that's totally fine. If you're okay with your client not wearing a mask that's also fine," said Berry.

7th Street Tattoos is also keeping some of their other COVID guidelines, like calling for appointments and limited people in the building.

A couple of blocks away, Southern Blonde and Company's owner is taking it a step further.

She will be requiring stylists and clients who come through her doors to provide proof with their vaccination cards.

"Any person that wants to come to the salon that cannot provide their vaccination card, whether that be they forgot the card or they aren't a card-carrying member of the club, they are going to have to wear a mask," said Cheyenne Gibson, owner of Southern Blonde and Co.

The new CDC guidance does not apply to places like hospitals and public transportation. Here in central Arkansas, Baptist Health, CHI St. Vincent, and UAMS are all still requiring masks while on campus.