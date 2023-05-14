Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church OKs more disaffiliations

All 67 Methodist churches were given the OK to leave the denomination during a special session.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — On Saturday, May 13, hundreds of United Methodist Church (UMC) members met in Hot Springs, once again to discuss disaffiliation agreements. In November of 2022, 35 congregations split from the UMC, including locations in Siloam Springs and Van Buren.

"It's sad that we are even considering going this way once again," said a member during a comment period.

In March, the largest Methodist congregation in Arkansas, Central United Methodist in Fayetteville, split into three congregations.

"The root of it is we have different viewpoints on biblical interpretations," said Executive Director of Central United Methodist Church, Brian Swan in a March interview.

Some of the disagreements within the church are centered around homosexuality.

"I am aware that emotions are running high among some of our members," said Bishop Laura Merrill with the Arkansas Conference of the UMC, "The hurt of this period of separation runs deep."

"It's been hurt, it's been hard, it's broken my heart," said Greenwood UMC Youth Pastor Cliff James.

During the special session, members voted to do a group vote on 61 congregations that were passed with 80% or more to disaffiliate and were voted on as a group. While congregations with less than 80% were voted on individually.

Midland Heights in Fort Smith, Cecil and Hartman—both in Franklin County, were among the group vote. Meanwhile, Greenwood was one of the congregations in the individual vote.

Some Greenwood members say they didn't feel it was a fair process prior to the special session. "Felt like it was a very manipulative, unfair thing," said one member of the congregation who said he was speaking on behalf of those who did not want to separate.

"Almost 70% of our church wants to disaffiliate," James said.

"I was asked to remain neutral throughout the process and do the best I could to lead a fair process," said John Embry, a Greenwood UMC pastor. However, during Saturday's special session, he took a stance. "I would move for this to be passed.”

Greenwood did get the OK to disaffiliate along with the other 66 congregations that had a disaffiliation agreement.

