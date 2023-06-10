Arkansas continues historic road stretch at No. 16 Ole Miss

Five of the last eight games between Arkansas and Ole Miss have been decided by four or fewer points, and the Razorbacks will need all they can get Saturday night.

OXFORD, Miss — This season marks the first time since 1925 that Arkansas is playing each of its first four conference games away from home, and that historic stretch continues against No. 16 Ole Miss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The Razorbacks (2-3, 0-2 SEC) have lost their last three games and are looking for their first victory in Oxford, Miss., since 2017. Although the Hogs own a 38-28-1 all-time record against Ole Miss, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said it's always a thrilling matchup.

"When you think of this series, it's been fun, and we've had some success," Pittman said. "Last year we got bowl-eligible playing Ole Miss, so I have a lot of respect for them… I think it will be a fun game for fans to watch, and we're excited to go over there."

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin acknowledged how tough the two programs play each other and said last year's 42-27 loss to Arkansas in Fayetteville is an excellent example of how anything can happen, no matter how a season is going.

"With Arkansas playing against Ole Miss, it doesn't matter what they've done before," Kiffin said. "Last year, they lost to Liberty and struggled to move the ball; then they came out against us and looked like a top-five team in the country. It doesn't matter what happened before, so I use that game as evidence about how these guys come to play against us."

Five of the last eight games between Arkansas and Ole Miss (4-1, 1-1 SEC) have been decided by four or fewer points, so history points toward another tight contest Saturday night.

"We lost three in a row two years ago and bounced back pretty good," Pittman said. "I think we will again, but I don't know if we can continue to do the same things… We've got to shuffle some things up to ignite a spark in us because I think we've got good players, and we have to play and coach better."

Arkansas lost a few key pieces to injury in its 34-22 loss to Texas A&M last weekend, including freshman tight end Luke Hasz, who ranked fifth nationally among all FBS tight ends in receiving yards.

On defense, senior Dwight McGlothern, the top-ranked defensive back in the country by Pro Football Focus, left in the first half with a concussion. His status against the Rebels is questionable.

"We still don't know if [McGlothern] will be available this Saturday," Pittman said. "I wish he was healing up a little faster than what he is."

Along with adjusting to the injuries, Pittman said the Razorbacks are reworking the offensive line after allowing seven sacks against Texas A&M.

"We're going to look at some different scenarios up front," Pittman said. "We may shake up the offensive line a little bit… We have to make some guys miss at running back. Our quarterback has to play more consistently, and we've got to be able to get open."

In addition, the tight end position is an open competition to see who can fill the void left by Hasz. Pittman said that redshirt junior running back Dominique Johnson has been practicing with the tight ends this week, and they'll have a better idea of who they'll start moving forward after the game against Ole Miss.

"We're going to open our tight end situation completely and see who can play in there," Pittman said. "I think our depth is better than what it was a year ago, and we'll certainly find out, I guess Saturday, but I feel confident in the group."

Whatever solutions Pittman and the coaching staff are working up need to be effective against the Rebels to avoid a fourth consecutive loss, which hasn't happened since Pittman's first season as head coach in 2020.

And it starts with containing junior quarterback Jaxon Dart and the Ole Miss offense, averaging an SEC-best 44.6 points and 517.4 yards per game.

Ole Miss has one of the premier offenses in the country, and they put that effort on full display last Saturday, racking up 706 total yards of offense in a 55-49 victory over then-No. 12 LSU.

"I think the first thing you think is offense," Pittman said. "We've got to score many points and stay in the game. You think of Lane Kiffin. I don't know the word mastermind, whatever. He's as good a player-caller as there is in the game."

Dart's dual-threat play has elevated the Rebels to the next level. He ranks second in the SEC and fourth in the FBS with 350.8 total yards of offense per game.

"Dart is much faster than I want him to be," Pittman said. "The thing about him is that he's a great passer but just fast and athletic."

While Dart anchors the offense, he's not the only playmaker.

Ole Miss has two running backs, sophomore Quinshon Juidkins and senior Ulysses Bentley IV, who can take over the game at any moment; they're one of two running back duos nationally with at least 20 career rushing touchdowns.

Judkins enters Saturday's game against Arkansas with 1,945 career rushing yards and is 10 yards away from the all-time top 10 at Ole Miss.

"Those two running backs, I think they're as good as anybody. I mean, they're good. Judkins is really special," Pittman said. "They've got playmakers everywhere. I think three receivers are over 300 yards catching and just really scary."

If the game turns into a shootout, chances are the Razorbacks will fall short. Pittman said limiting explosive plays will be the key to securing a victory.

"You see a lot of explosives, and for us to win, we're going to have to cut those explosive plays out," Pittman said. "We can't let them get behind us… I'm confident in our defense and think they're making huge strides as the season progresses."

Coverage from Vaught Hemingway Stadium begins at 6:30 p.m. Central on the SEC Network. Tom Hart and Cole Cubelic will be on the call, with Alyssa Lang reporting from the sidelines.

"We'll get rolling," Pittman said. "I believe in this team, and I believe in this coaching staff. I'm really excited to get over to Ole Miss and see what happens Saturday night."