Arkansas county offering credit towards fines for people vaccinated for COVID-19

Izard County officials are offering a $200 credit towards fines to anyone that shows proof they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The Izard County Sheriff's Department made the announcement on Facebook that the county would offer a $200 credit for people through November 15.

In order to qualify for the credit you will have to present a photo ID and proof of vaccination.

People with district court fines can present their documentation to Judge David Miller.

Those with circuit court fines can present their documentation to the Izard County Sheriff's Office.

Currently, only 27.3% of Izard County residents have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has reported a total of 2,079 cases and 47 deaths. There are a total of 101 active cases in the county.