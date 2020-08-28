Arkansas County sheriff resigns after being recorded using racial slurs

Wright can be heard using the n-word nine times, allegedly referring to someone his girlfriend spoke to at a grocery store.

ARKANSAS COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas County Sheriff Todd Wright has resigned after a recording of him using racial slurs made its rounds on social media.

The recording was five minutes long. Wright can be heard using the n-word nine times, allegedly referring to someone his girlfriend spoke to at a grocery store.

According to Arkansas County Judge Eddie Best, there have been signs of anger and aggression from Wright in the past.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge responded to the news of Wright's resignation in a tweet, stating:

"The resignation of the sheriff from Arkansas County is appropriate. There’s no excuse for bigotry & hatred. Such discrimination in no way reflects our values as Americans, Arkansans & law enforcement officers."