Authorities were looking for the couple after communication with family members stopped during a camping trip.

CREEDE, Colo. — The couple from Arkansas who was thought to be missing in Colorado was found safe in Creede, the Alamosa County Sheriff said.

The family of Robert and Mary Jane Bowman was extremely concerned after the two stopped communicating with others while on a camping trip in Colorado.

They set off from Arkansas to Colorado in late May. They told their family they were at Great Sand Dunes National Park and were planning to head up a mountain in the area -- but they didn't specify which mountain.

The Sheriff's Office posted to Facebook stating the couple was "safe and sound."

A tip led authorities in the "right direction," the Sheriff's Office said.

The Bowmans are from Garfield, Arkansas.

"They do these trips quite frequently, every year. This is just what they do. They're very experienced campers. They love, love, love just being in the outdoors by themselves," daughter-in-law Beth Bowman told KRDO on Tuesday.

KRDO contributed to the reporting of this story.

