An Arkansas couple is packing up their life in hopes of changing others’ lives.

They said their journey started with a simple question, “What would you be doing if you could do anything you wanted?”

Over a year ago, the couple decided they wanted to tell mission stories to make an impact. So, they’re about to start a brand new journey.

“We are serving as national correspondents for National Women’s Missionary Union,” Trennis Henderson said.

Now, they’re packing up their lives and taking their ministry to the road in an RV.

“My friends call this the tiny house, and it is very tiny,” Pam Henderson said. She does the photography and the video.

They sold their Arkadelphia home and took early retirement so they can travel the country and put faces behind WMU’s missionary work.

“Some of those things people are just not familiar with,” Trennis said.

Their goal is to communicate mission work with young people to get them inspired to be involved with opportunities.

“World Crafts, which is jewelry and products to come out of poverty and even sex trafficking,” Trennis said.

The things they’ve witnessed have inspired them.

“Through this Christian Women’s Job Core there’s this ten classes that they take on parenting on financing," said Pam. "I was just tearing up and I thought ‘this story needs to be shared."

With donated camera equipment and a drive to help they will soon hit the road.

“The vehicle is literally the vehicle to do ministry and missions,” Trennis said.

They are leaving this week to cover a story in Kentucky.

You can keep up with their journey on their Facebook page.

© 2018 KTHV