Arkansas is reporting nearly 1,000 hospitalizations due to COVID-19

As the Delta variant continues a surge in new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Hutchinson urges the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the Delta variant continues to causes a surge in new cases in the country, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are nearing 1,000 people.

But as cases and hospitalizations rise, more people seem to be getting vaccinated in Arkansas.

Over the week, the state reported over 10,000 people getting their first shot and over 4,000 becoming fully vaccinated.

Governor Asa Hutchinson said the rise in hospitalizations is "a reflection that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated."

So far, only 40% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, which is below the national average of 49%.

Key facts to know:

Total cases: 375,350 ( +1,022 since yesterday )

) Total active cases: 15,277 ( +245 )

) Total deaths: 6,054 ( +6 )

) Hospitalized: 980 ( +61 )

) On ventilators: 172 ( -1 )

) Arkansans fully vaccinated: 1,045,552 (+1,481)

Today’s increase of 44 hospitalizations is a reflection of a Delta Variant that will not be tamed until more get vaccinated. I can only imagine the strain on our health care workers. Susan and I got fully vaccinated, and we consider it a life saver. pic.twitter.com/Asbk4dR77w — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 25, 2021

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson said the hospital recently surpassed the record of COVID-19 patients that it set in January.

"This is trending all in the wrong direction," Patterson said. "Especially as we are thinking about opening schools in the coming weeks."