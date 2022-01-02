Arkansas crews prepare roads for potential winter weather

With winter weather in the forecast, crews in Arkansas are on full alert and ready to hit the roads in anticipation for any snow, sleet, or freezing rain.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Public Works Department is gearing up and getting ready for potential winter weather.

"We're gonna go full bore just like it's a massive storm, and that's just the way we're going to have to prepare at this time until we get a little closer," Eric Petty, Operations Manager for the department, said.

With winter weather in the forecast, it's got crews on full alert and ready to hit the roads.

This storm, expected to hit in the next couple days, is different for Petty.

"This one is actually the worst case scenario, as far as before the event," he said. "It's gonna be some heavy rain and any kind of pre-treating a person would try and do could easily be washed off because they're talking about some pretty heavy rain."

There's a small window where that treatment could be useful – emphasis on the small, though.

While that may be a challenge, there's one thing that isn't right now – staffing. Petty said they have all the crews and equipment they need to be successful.

"In these events, we really need people that are equipment operators to move the material, and then the truck drivers to get out and drive the trucks and get the material on the road," he said. "So we're actually in good shape in those positions."

On the state level, the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is ready too. Spokesperson Dave Parker said crews already know they'll have a harder couple of days.

"We're in good shape," Parker said. "The workers have all been notified it's gonna be a long week. They understand this, they've been through this before."

So before this storm moves into central Arkansas, there's some advice from the experts – especially when it comes to ice.

Give crews plenty of time to work and take it slow. According to Parker, the best thing you can do at times like this is just stay home.

"If you can during that 24 hour-ish window, mostly on Thursday, stay home and off the roadways. That would be great for everyone," he said.

ARDOT is trying something new with this storm. Parker said they've asked districts in the southern portion of the state to move "mini strike-teams" to central Arkansas.

These crews are smaller and quicker to hit the road and will focus mainly on clearing trees and other debris that might slow down road plows.