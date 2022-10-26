Arkansas crews report another wildfire in Jefferson County

Jefferson County crews have reported another wildfire near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road in Pine Bluff.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — (Eds. note: The attached video is from Tuesday's wildfires in Jefferson County.)

Authorities in Jefferson County have reported another wildfire that's happened in the area, this time near Highway 79 and Rayhan Road in Pine Bluff.

Some of the homes in the area have already been evacuated in response to the wildfire that has broken out.

This comes after Jefferson County originally saw issues with wildfires days ago, with the fires burning hundreds of acres recently.

Just Monday, crews in the multiple counties responded to an intense wildfire that happened in Jefferson County.

That effort continued into Tuesday, as crews spent hours working to contain the ongoing fire that happened near Highway 54, as conditions remain dry and windy in the Natural State.

Authorities said that the fire on Highway 54 was the largest of the wildfires that were reported.

"I've been in the department a little over five years and this is the worst one I've ever seen," Shawn Evans, a volunteer firefighter at Highway 15 Fire Department.

During their efforts earlier this week, crews were able to save at least three homes that were in danger of being impacted by the flames.

There is not yet information on the damage sustained by Wednesday's wildfire.