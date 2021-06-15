Arkansas daycare resorts to backup plan after air conditioning goes out

The summer heat is catching up with people in Arkansas quickly, and heating and air companies are working in overdrive because of it.

"It's extremely hot,” said Eunique Guy, the director of Connect AFC Daycare in Bryant.



Connect scrambled to get fans inside the facility after one of the air units went out on Monday.



"I believe it blew out from working so hard,” said Guy.

Local companies like Middleton Heat and Air have received numerous phone calls from people needing help.

But the busy season comes at an inconvenient time for anyone left without air.

That's because local heating and air companies are struggling to get parts from manufacturers.



"A lot of people are having issues getting air conditioners. A lot of the manufacturers are behind on the manufacturing of the coils and furnaces,” said Ron Humphrey with Middleton Heat and Air.

Humphrey said the delay stems from a parts shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Middleton’s prepared for this setback months ago, so they are fully stocked.

For Connect Daycare, they were told by another company it could be several days before their air unit is fixed.



"He couldn't get to it because he has to order the parts, and the parts have to come in,” said Guy.



Fortunately the kids there have other air-conditioned rooms to cool off in.