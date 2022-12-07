Arkansas democratic leaders mourn loss of Jimmie Lou Fisher

Democratic leaders are mourning the loss of Jimmie Lou Fisher who passed away on Tuesday. Fisher was the longest-serving state treasurer for Arkansas.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Democratic Party of Arkansas announced the passing of Jimmie Lou Fisher on Tuesday.

She served as the State Auditor and State Treasurer for Arkansas for a total of 22 years. Fisher was also the first female nominee for Governor of Arkansas.

During her lifetime, Fisher also served as a national delegate to the Democratic National Convention four different times, two of which included both of President Bill Clinton's nominations.

For the last 6 years, the state party has held the Fisher-Shackelford Dinner, which is an annual reception that celebrates the achievements of Democratic women.

Following Fisher's death, former Arkansas Governor Mike Beebe spoke about her work ethic and the contributions she made to Arkansas history.

“Jimmie Lou Fisher, only the third woman ever to be elected to statewide office in Arkansas, went on to serve a total of 22 years as state treasurer, longer than any other treasurer in Arkansas history,” said former Governor Mike Beebe. “Not only was she one of our state’s most devoted public servants, Jimmie Lou had a great love of life, an energetic spirit, and she was a staunch advocate for education and public service. For me personally, she was a loyal friend, a trusted advisor, and a dependable ally. Saying that she was one of a kind is not a cliché in Jimmie Lou’s case; it’s the truth and we will miss her.

Former Little Rock Mayor and Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Lottie Shackelford also spoke out about Fisher's character and her commitment to creating a better Arkansas.

“Jimmie Lou Fisher never met a stranger, and she was a friend to so many in our state,” said Shackelford. “She was a passionate and hardworking trailblazer who never stopped working for a better Arkansas. I will miss her kindness, guidance, and friendship. In so many ways she grounded me, our party, and our politics — and we are all better to have known her and benefited from her public service. I will miss hearing her say ‘Jimmie Lou Fisher from Greene County.’”