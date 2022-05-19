Former Chief Deputy Zachary Hunter Alexander is now facing fraud and extortion charges after he allegedly solicited money from the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A former chief deputy has been charged with bank fraud, extortion, and selling a stolen firearm after soliciting money from the Stone County Sheriff's Office.

According to reports, 36-year-old Zachary Hunter Alexander was indicted on May 3, but made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

The indictment states that Alexander allegedly solicited money in 2018 from the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation in order to 'purchase AR-15 firearms for the Sheriff's Office.'

The foundation supplied Alexander with over $4,000 for the firearms, which he then deposited into his own personal bank account.

Alexander allegedly provided an invoice that listed six different firearms and their serial numbers, but the invoice turned out to be fraudulent.

Authorities discovered that the invoice was actually used to authorize a charge of $3,090 on the Sheriff's Office's credit card.

The indictment also claims that Alexander allegedly sold a sniper rifle that had been previously purchased with funds from the Stone County Sheriff's Foundation.

Alexander is now facing 5 different charges of extortion for utilizing the funds that he obtained from the Sheriff's Office for something other than its intended purpose.

In addition to those funds, the indictment alleges that Alexander made several deposits that totaled more than $105,000.