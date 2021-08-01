Arkansas doctors, nurses pushed to breaking point by COVID

COVID-19 cases continued to spread across Arkansas, due in part to the more contagious delta variant.

ARKANSAS, USA — Some doctors and nurses in Arkansas say they are dealing with burnout and post-traumatic stress disorder after more than a year of battling the coronavirus pandemic, including a new wave of cases with younger patients.

Dr. Kathy Parnell, an internal medicine specialist at Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock, told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette she has cried every single day the past week because she is losing young patients.

