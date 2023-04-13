Arkansas addiction experts react to new law

Gov. Sarah Sanders signed the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act into law, which increases penalties for selling controlled substances and Fentanyl.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act into law on Tuesday, which aims to increase jail penalties for anyone illegally selling controlled substances and Fentanyl.

The new law also holds dealers of Fentanyl and other dangerous drugs responsible for overdose deaths.

Dino Davis has helped people kick their drug habit for over two decades at Quality Living Center.

However, at the onset of the pandemic, he noticed fewer people seeking help.

"We probably lost about 50% of our clients due to the pandemic," Davis said.

Because hundreds are abusing Fentanyl and opioids, the treatment facility is seeking an uptick.

"The number of clients seeking treatment has increased," Davis said.

According to Davis, the Quality Living Center can house up to 75 people. He said the program has 40 spots available.

Scorr Passsafiume, the clinical director at Serenity Park Recovery Center, thinks the Fentanyl Enforcement and Accountability Act has the potential to help and hurt people.

On the one hand, Passafiume said there's a chance the law could reduce the number of overdoses.

"You have the people that deal fentanyl and the thousands of dollars," Passafiume said. "At a time, that would get them off the street."

However, he also sees it hurting people suffering from addiction.

"A lot of people buy and sell a substance that they don't use just to get money to fuel their addiction," Passafiume said.

Davis sees it far too often as he compares today's increase in dangerous drugs to the 1980s and 1990s crack cocaine epidemic.

"There are many people that are incarcerated," Davis said. "Not for dealing drugs and alcohol; they're incarcerated because they suffer from the disease of addiction."

Davis still believes those dealing with these dangerous drugs should serve a stiff penalty, but he wants to see more assistance as an advocate for people suffering from addiction.