Arkansas loses fourth straight, falls to No. 16 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss — Arkansas lost its fourth consecutive game after falling to No. 16 Ole Miss 27-20 Saturday night at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss.

Redshirt senior quarterback KJ Jefferson completed 25 of 39 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions, while freshman tight end Ty Washington led all Hogs in receiving with 90 yards and two touchdowns on seven catches.

The Razorbacks' defense, which allowed 349 total yards of offense, forced a three-and-out to start the game, and the offense immediately got to work.

Arkansas marched 80 yards down the field in 15 plays to score the game's first points when Jefferson connected with Washington for a three-yard touchdown to put the Hogs up 7-0.

But that lead didn't last long.

On Arkansas's ensuing drive, Jefferson threw an interception to Ole Miss senior linebacker Ashanti Cistruck, who returned it to the two-yard line.

A few plays later, sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown to propel Ole Miss ahead 10-7 with 29 seconds to play in the first quarter.

Ole Miss built a 17-7 halftime lead, but the Razorbacks came out and made it a game in the final two quarters.

Following a pair of field goals by junior kicker Cam Little, Jefferson found Washington for a 17-yard touchdown to give Arkansas a 20-17 lead with 13:11 to play in the game.

Like in every heavyweight bout, the Rebels returned a blow just over five minutes later.

Ole Miss put together a 12-play, 75-yard drive to regain the lead 24-20 thanks to a seven-yard rushing score by senior running back Ulysses Bentley IV.

Jefferson and the Razorbacks had a chance to tie the game in the final two minutes, but the quarterback threw his second interception of the game.

Arkansas returns to action on the road against Alabama on Oct. 14.