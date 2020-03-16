LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Suky and Noel Saubers were visiting Arkansas to see their 98-year-old dad who lives in a nursing facility when the greeting turned to heartbreak after finding out they weren't allowed to see him.

Suky lives in New Mexico, and Noel lives in Wisconsin.

"Why am I considered contagious and their medical staff and the people coming in, but maintenance, helpers, and nurses are all considered okay," said Noel.

"What requirements do they have that makes them clear?"

These are questions that don't have an answer just yet— and that's making it hard for the family to tell their father why they are in town and not coming to see him.

"He's depressed. He's used to me being there all the time, and obviously he wants to see them because they don't get in as often as I do," said his other daughter, Resi Allen.

While they are waiting for answers, they themselves are struggling to find the basic necessities as they hunker down in their father's old home.

"We don't have the normal things we need and we're going to the grocery stores to find toilet paper, paper towels, bottles of water. It doesn't exist," said Noel.

Suky and Noel only have a couple more weeks before they have to head back to New Mexico and Wisconsin.

They hope they will be able to see their father again before they leave, but there is still no information on if that could happen.