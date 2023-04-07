Firework explosion injures Arkansas girl, family urges safety

Nothing says Happy Fourth of July like fireworks, but using them comes with risks. One Redfield family is trying to spread that message after dealing with an injury.

REDFIELD, Ark. — Nothing says Happy Fourth of July like fireworks, but using them comes with risks.

The Farnsworth family in Redfield, Ark., is trying to spread that message after Kaylin Sunday, 8, was injured by a firework while celebrating.

"We got the sword sparkler that she was really excited about and then came back, and that was the first thing we got out," Kaylin's father Cody Farnsworth said. "I lit it for her and handed it to her."

Farnsworth said the firework blew up in her hand a few seconds later.

"It was all over her face and arm," Farnsworth said. "She was just in shock. Pretty nerve-racking."

The family immediately took Kaylin to Arkansas Children's Hospital to get her checked out.

"They got her all fixed up, and she's been a trooper," Farnsworth said.

It put a damper on the holiday.

"She's got just little burn marks up and down," Farnsworth said. "It got a little on her face and her chin and neck and how she was holding it, but luckily her arm took the brunt of it."

Farnsworth said even though they followed the directions, it did not go as planned.

"I think there was something faulty in this one," Farnsworth said. "It does say use under close adult supervision, but it also says hold in hand and point away from the body, just like every other sparkler."

Farnsworth said that's precisely what she did before it unexpectedly blew up.

"After it went out, the bottom... everything came out back here," Farnsworth explained. " [It] blew out this way and out the front, and that's what came back on her arm and burned her."

While Kaylin is recovering, the experience was traumatic.

"I don't know if she really likes doing fireworks much anymore," Farnsworth said. "She's been tough."

Farnsworth said it was their first time buying this specific firework, and they don't plan to again in the future.